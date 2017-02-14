'Zelda: Breath of the Wild' has a $20 DLC season pass

Link will be able to wear a Switch logo-emblazoned shirt if players decide to pick up the expansion pass, which will come to both the Switch and the Wii U. "The world of Hyrule, which we created for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is so large and vibrant that we wanted to offer more for players to experience within it," added Aonuma, the long-time producer of the series. "With this new Expansion Pass, we hope that fans will play, explore and enjoy the game even more."

Nintendo is gradually getting to grips with the notion of after-sale content and add-ons: first we had more characters and features to multiplayer games like Smash Bros. and Splatoon, now it's Zelda - the first time the flagship series has ever seen DLC. What's next? Mario?