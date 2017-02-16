Microsoft Office for Mac gets Touch Bar support

Owners of the Macbook Pro with Touch Bar will be pleased to hear that Microsoft Office now works with the LCD strip Apple introduced with its latest laptop. Support for Touch Bar was announced alongside the new MacBook Pro at an Apple event last October, but Office support is now available to all users. The Touch Bar has special layouts ready for Word, Excel and PowerPoint, with Outlook and Skype additions coming soon. It's the latest high-profile app to get Touch Bar support and joins other massive apps like Adobe's Photoshop and Apple's own Final Cut Pro.
With the new update, Office users can now insert comments, photos and hyperlinks directly from the Touch Bar, while PowerPoint fanatics have new view-specific controls for presentations. Word Focus Mode makes fullscreen useful by moving important style options to the Touch Bar while keeping the main writing window clutter-free. Dragging along the Touch Bar will help users rotate graphic objects more precisely in Word, Excel and PowerPoint. To get the free update, simply check for updates in the Help menu in any Office for Mac apps you have.