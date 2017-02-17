Now Microsoft's Twitch competitor has an Xbox One app

After downloading, hit the Guide button and find the Beam menu icon to start broadcasting. Standard options for toggling on and off microphone, camera and chat, as well as camera position and overlay options, are right in the settings.

Of course, Xbox Insiders who made it into late January's tests could already stream from their console -- the app lets you watch and interact with channels you follow "in near real-time." Viewing in the Xbox One app also generates the service's Sparks currency and XP, just like the desktop version. Beam's promising other ways to interact with streams, which they plan to announce at GDC 2017 in a couple weeks.