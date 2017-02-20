The sequel to 'Alto's Adventure' arrives this summer

While the trailer keeps things somewhat vague, there's an undeniably different landscape in play here; the video's description also implores players to "discover the secrets of the endless desert." It looks like the new game will instead have you cruising down sand dunes rather than snowy mountainsides. Plenty of questions remain (how will your beloved llama herd survive in the desert?) but at least it won't be too long until we find out. Fortunately, the super-handy Wingsuit looks like it'll make it to Odyssey, as well.

If you haven't tried the original Alto's Adventure yet (and thus don't know what the heck the Wingsuit is), it's currently on sale for $1.99 to celebrate the game's second anniversary. And if you're on Android, it's free-to-play with a minimum of pleas for your cash. In all likelihood, the skills you pick up in the first game will translate to the second, so you might as well start your training now.