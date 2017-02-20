Microsoft's next-gen HoloLens reportedly won't arrive until 2019

A change like this one allows Microsoft to put more resources into a device that represents a generational leap in HoloLens technology. As Thurrott notes, this sort of a move is easily attributable to the lack of competition in the Augmented Reality (AR) space. AR leaders like Magic Leap have yet to produce a wearable product, while Microsoft has a workable -- if expensive -- version of HoloLens for early adopters that came out last year. There's no reason to offer a device with only incremental improvements as there's no real competition in the space.

So, while HoloLens fans may need to wait longer than expected for an update, they'll hopefully end up with a better overall device.