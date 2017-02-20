Google and Microsoft agree to demote pirate search results

Jo Johnson, the UK minister for universities, science, research and innovation, will be monitoring the code and its usage alongside the IPO. The idea, of course, is to make illegal content so difficult to find that casual internet users seek out official alternatives instead. "We have a responsibility to make sure that consumers have easy access to legal content online," the UK's minister for digital and culture Matt Hancock said. "Pirate sites deprive artists and rights holders of hard-earned income and I'm delighted to see industry led solutions like this landmark agreement, which will be instrumental in driving change."

The code builds on existing anti-piracy mechanisms, which include ISP-driven site blocking and written warnings to suspected pirates. While these policies have had some impact, illegal streaming and file-sharing -- the latter mainly through torrenting -- remains rife. Rights holders are relentless in their fight to shut the practice down, but, unsurprisingly, file sharers have always managed to stay one step ahead. At this point, it's all rather like internet whack-a-mole. The BPI admits that the new code "will not be a silver bullet fix," but believes casual users searching for music, movies and TV shows "are more likely to find a fair site" on Google now.

"Pirate websites are currently much too easy to find via search, so we appreciate the parties' willingness to try to improve that situation," Steve McCoy, president of the Motion Picture Association added.