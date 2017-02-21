Amazon's Fire TV Stick with Alexa is hitting the UK for £40

By talking into the remote's microphone, Alexa won't just help you search for sci-fi B movies, open apps or skip through the opening credits of House of Cards. You get access too all manner of Alexa skills, meaning you can check the weather, control your smart home, play Prince's greatest hits or order an Uber, all by barking into your new flicker.

The latest Fire TV Stick will be available at outlets including Dixons Carphone, Argos, John Lewis, Tesco and Maplin, but you can also pre-order one from Amazon right now for £40, with deliveries beginning April 6th.