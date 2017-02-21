Show More Results

Image credit: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned from Breitbart News

He had come under fire recently for advocating sex with minors.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in Politics
Editor for Breitbart News, Milo Yiannopoulos, announced that he is resigning his position at the news network effective immediately. The move comes amid a firestorm of criticism after a video recently surfaced in which he advocated for adults to be able to have sex with minors.

"We get hung up on this sort of child abuse stuff," Yiannopoulos states. "To the point where we are heavily policing consensual adults."

"In the homosexual world, particularly, some of those relationships between younger boys and older men — the sort of 'coming of age' relationship — those relationships in which those older men help those young boys discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable, sort of rock, where they can't speak to their parents," he continued.

