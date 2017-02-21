Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned from Breitbart News

Break: MILO resigns from Breitbart pic.twitter.com/pSQnJ0b9vA — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) February 21, 2017

This of course isn't the first time the self-styled "provocateur" and prominent white nationalist has faced backlash over his incendiary rhetoric. He was permanently banned from Twitter last year after leading an army of trolls in harassing actress Leslie Jones over her role in the Ghostbusters reboot. A recent speaking engagement at UC Berkeley drew thousands of protesters as well as a few rioters.

However the final straw for not only Breitbart but also the American Conservative Union, which uninvited him this week from speaking at its conference, and Simon & Schuster, the publishing house that just cancelled his book contract, was a video in which Yiannopoulos defended pedophilia.

"We get hung up on this sort of child abuse stuff," Yiannopoulos states. "To the point where we are heavily policing consensual adults."

"In the homosexual world, particularly, some of those relationships between younger boys and older men — the sort of 'coming of age' relationship — those relationships in which those older men help those young boys discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable, sort of rock, where they can't speak to their parents," he continued.