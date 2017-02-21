Soundwall's Nova art speaker boasts magic touch and backlights

Nova's Magic Touch feature gives you the power to play, pause and skip songs -- streamed from your phone through Bluetooth -- by touching the artwork. "Mood Lights," on the other hand, helps you set the ambiance. You can switch between blue lights for a relaxed, jazzy atmosphere, red for a more romantic one and white if you want some simple yet elegant, all within Soundwall's companion app.

According to the Boulder-based company, Soundwall's whole surface is a speaker that uses Distributed Mode Loudspeaker technology to give off brilliant sounds. The aluminum adds to its sound's richness, as well. As for the artwork, the company uses archival inks and a dye-sublimation process to print it into aluminum and make sure it doesn't fade.

You can get a Soundwall through its website for a minimum of $900. It's pretty pricey, but then again, some people might see it as getting a piece of art and a speaker at the same time. If you do shop through the website, you'll have around 150 designs to choose from, though you can always upload your own for the most personalized option yet.