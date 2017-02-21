Google's VR painting app lands on the Oculus Rift

To use Tilt Brush on the Oculus Rift, artists will need the system's $200 Touch controllers -- accessories that we found to be incredibly comfortable, responsive and essential for experiencing all the Rift has to offer.

Google has customized the Oculus Rift version of Tilt Brush in a few ways: One, while in-app, rest your finger on a button of the Touch controller to see what function it serves. Two, artists are now able to rotate and resize their work. And three, the Rift's built-in headphones offer unique audio feedback for each tool of artistry.

"Different brushes create different sound effects, and they become a vivid part of the experience through your headphones," Google writes. "We love using audio reactive mode with Rift headphones and seeing strokes come to life with light and sound."

Google recently unveiled the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open-source toolset that allows artists to use their 3D sketches in Unity, adding animations, interactive elements and music to their doodles.