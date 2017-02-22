Caltrain asks White House to reverse high-speed rail funding cut

Specifically, Caltrain launched a White House petition on Monday, requesting that the President allow the project, which would generate an estimated 9,600 jobs, to continue as planned. The electrification project is currently on pause after the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) decided that it needs "additional time to complete review of this significant commitment of federal resources." Unfortunately, Caltrain has already signed binding agreements to begin work in earnest on the project by the start of March and the penalties associated with missing that deadline are severe enough to derail the entire project.

Please sign the White House petition urging the President to save Electrification & 9,600 jobs. #StandWithCaltrain https://t.co/QthSSNZQoT pic.twitter.com/Zpg72Co4q1 — Caltrain (@Caltrain) February 20, 2017

The petition has so far generated just under 3,500 signatures -- it requires 100,000 by March 20th to make it to the president's desk. Though there's no guarantee that he'll do anything with it when it does.