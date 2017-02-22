ICYMI: Bulletproof origami shields and hoverbikes

Meanwhile researchers at Brigham Young University have created an origami-inspired bulletproof shield for law enforcement. The 55 pound foldable cover has 12 layers of Kevlar, deploys in five seconds and can currently stop bullets from handguns like the .357 Magnum. Not bad for a prototype.

