Instagram's carousel-style photo sets are now available to all

Creating these multi-image posts is pretty easy. After uploading an image, you'll see a little cascading square icon on the bottom right. Tap that and you'll then be able to pick up to nine other photos or videos to put in the post. You can even add Boomerang or Hyperlapse clips if they're already in your phone's library. To move the different images around, just tap and hold on one. You can then drag it to change the order or to remove it from your post altogether. As for filters, you can either blanket all your selections with the same one, or apply them individually.

Of course, since the photos and videos live in the same post, the caption, location tags, likes and comments will apply to the whole thing (you can't have separate captions for each photo in the set, for example, at least for now). All photos and videos are squeezed into the square-only format as well. However, you can tag friends in individual photos and videos.

Once posted, your friends will know there are multiple photos / videos by the blue dots at the bottom. They can then swipe left or right to flip through your images. If that sounds familiar, that's because the multi-image feature was already live for sponsored posts starting some time last year. As the feature is rolled out to consumers, ad carousel units like these will also be increased to accommodate 10 photos or videos.

Be sure to update your firmware and you'll see the new feature on both Android and iOS as the company rolls it out globally over the next few weeks.