Microsoft creates a low-data version of Skype for India

Microsoft is proud of its new creation, and is boasting that Skype Lite was "built in India, for users in India." The app also has a bundle of India-specific features, including SMS filtering, mobile data and WiFi usage monitoring and local Skype bots. The company is also working on bringing India's national identity scheme, Aadhaar, into the app to enable callers to verify who they are speaking to. Skype Lite also supports seven languages, including Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu, and is available to download right now.