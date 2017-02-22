The next 'Futurama' mobile game has the show's creators aboard

Futurama continues to be the animated franchise that just won't die. Fox and developer TinyCo (a divison of Jam City) announced today that they're working on another mobile game from the series -- Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow -- which will notably have creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen involved. Even better, TinyCo is also working with the show's original voice actors, animators (Rough Draft Studio) and some of its writers. We still don't know what the game is actually about, but it's expected to land this summer as a free title. The developers will also be revealing more during a Facebook Live chat this afternoon.