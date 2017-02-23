'Alien: Covenant' preview evokes original's nostalgic last supper

Titled, "Prologue: Last Supper," this four-minute preview has many of the tropes we expect from an Alien movie. There's the harshly-lit cast of characters, some creepy moments of foreboding and a technologically plausible background, like pre-cryo vitamin packs and a spaceship that looks more functional than pretty. There's even a pretty fantastic callback to the original movie's famous dinner scene.

The overall tone of this new trailer is nostalgic, with the couples intended to colonize a new world waxing poetic about what meals they'll miss the most while spending their last few moments together around the ship's table. There's a striking moment when Katherine Waterston's terraforming expert, Daniels, addresses the crew that's posed just like DaVinci's well-known mural. It's a brilliant way to remind viewers just how awful things will get once the Xenomorphs arrive.

This is the sixth movie in the sci-fi series, and a sequel to 2012's Prometheus, also directed by Ridley Scott, making Alien: Covenant the third Scott-helmed movie in the franchise. Michael Fassbender and Noomi Rapace also reprise their roles from Prometheus, though Fassbender's android here is a more advanced model named Walter.

Alien: Covenant is set to release May 19 in theaters, so we don't have too much longer to wait for this high-concept, hard science fiction entry into the beloved series.