Google's Android texting app has a new name

If your iPhone owning friends hate seeing green bubbles pop up in iMessage, it probably won't do much to change that, and even for Android users, there's very little changed beyond the name. The styling and features of the app are exactly the same, but with MWC 2017 about to kick off, maybe it has more plans in store. In the changelog, it notes that there is "Simpler sign-up for enhanced features on supported carriers," so there could be easier access to RCS-enabled enhancements that bring its experience up to par with iMessage.

Of course, if there's anything we know about Google, it's that the company always has another new messaging scheme around the corner.