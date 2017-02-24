LG's latest battery is also a phone

Unfortunately, like the first-generation LG X power phone, the capacious battery is the only noteworthy thing about it. The 5.5-inch display has a HD resolution, and is using an off-brand 1.5Ghz octa-core chip that we're guessing is made by MediaTek. In addition, there's either 1.5GB or 2GB RAM paired with 16GB storage, which will hardly pull up any trees when most flagships are packing twice that amount.



Rounding out the spec list is a reasonably-decent 13 megapixel primary camera and a five megapixel wide-angle front facer. You'll also get barebones LTE connectivity along with 802.11 b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2, so nothing much of interest here. On the upside, the device runs Android 7.0, and shouldn't be too expensive, since it's one of LG's mass-market devices, although there's no word on actual pricing. For comparison, the first-generation X power cost just $150, making it a decent backup device for road warriors.



The LG X power2 will launch in March in Latin America, and will subsequently roll out to "key markets" in the US, Asia and Europe soon after.