Play both 'Banner Saga' games for free via Twitch Prime

Now here's an offer from Twitch and Banner Saga creator Stoic you can't refuse. Twitch Prime members (that is, anyone on Amazon Prime) can download the original Banner Saga for free right now, and on March 2nd, also get Banner Saga 2 gratis. But wait, there's more: For everyone who downloads and plays either game through the Twitch launcher, Amazon will donate a dollar to the Banner Saga 3 game currently in funding on Kickstarter.
Amazon and Twitch will kick in up to $200,000, and the game has already been bankrolled to the tune of $315,000, $115k over it's original goal. And if you're (rightfully) worried about any Kickstarter game, know that Banner Saga 2 actually came to PS4 ahead of schedule, so the development and porting teams know what they're doing.
Amazon Prime has a lot of members, a lot of whom are probably on Twitch Prime. For those who aren't, Twitch is clearly trying to pump up its numbers, and the free download offer is certainly a smart way of doing it (hey, it convinced me). Anyone taking advantage of the offer will get a free piece of unspecified Banner Saga 3 content, to boot. If you're still on the fence, you can even sign up for a trial membership and get the free content anyway.