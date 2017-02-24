Play both 'Banner Saga' games for free via Twitch Prime

Amazon and Twitch will kick in up to $200,000, and the game has already been bankrolled to the tune of $315,000, $115k over it's original goal. And if you're (rightfully) worried about any Kickstarter game, know that Banner Saga 2 actually came to PS4 ahead of schedule, so the development and porting teams know what they're doing.

Amazon Prime has a lot of members, a lot of whom are probably on Twitch Prime. For those who aren't, Twitch is clearly trying to pump up its numbers, and the free download offer is certainly a smart way of doing it (hey, it convinced me). Anyone taking advantage of the offer will get a free piece of unspecified Banner Saga 3 content, to boot. If you're still on the fence, you can even sign up for a trial membership and get the free content anyway.