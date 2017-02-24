The four new "Extras" bundles, as Sling is calling them, cost $10 per month a la carte,or $30 per month for all four plus Sling Orange service. With Sling Blue plus Sling Orange service, you'll end up with 90 channels total for $50 per month.

For the curious, the Kids Extra package expands on Sling's extensive children's lineup with the addition of Boomerang. Lifestyle Plus Extra includes programming from VH1, the Cooking Channel and the Hallmark Channel. News Extra includes CNN, HLN and the BBC, while Comedy Plus Extra adds Spike, MTV and the Gameshow Network.