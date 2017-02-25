Apple, other tech giants will support transgender student's case

Several tech titans plan to sign an amicus (friend of the court) brief in support of a 17-year-old transgender student's fight in court, according to Axios. Apple, Microsoft, IBM, PayPal, eBay, Airbnb, Box, Yelp, GitHub, Salesforce, Slack and Tumblr are expected to back Gavin Grimm's legal battle against his school board for the right to use the bathroom that matches his gender identity. The amicus brief, created by LGBT organization Human Rights Campaign, will be filed in favor of Grimm for the Supreme Court hearing scheduled to take place on March 28th.
Some of the companies expected to sign the brief recently spoke out against the Trump administration's decision to roll back a federal law that gave transgender students the right to access whatever bathroom they want. Apple told Axios that it believes "everyone deserves a chance to thrive in an environment free from stigma and discrimination." IBM, Airbnb, GitHub and PayPal expressed the same sentiments. Google, Facebook and Twitter also spoke out against the decision, but they have to reveal whether they're also signing the brief.