Apple, other tech giants will support transgender student's case

Some of the companies expected to sign the brief recently spoke out against the Trump administration's decision to roll back a federal law that gave transgender students the right to access whatever bathroom they want. Apple told Axios that it believes "everyone deserves a chance to thrive in an environment free from stigma and discrimination." IBM, Airbnb, GitHub and PayPal expressed the same sentiments. Google, Facebook and Twitter also spoke out against the decision, but they have to reveal whether they're also signing the brief.