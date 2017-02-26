Motorola and Amazon will bake Alexa into Moto Mods and phones

That's not all, either: we're also told that Alexa support will be baked into "most" Motorola devices going forward, and that shift is expected to being later this year. Motorola isn't first to make this sort of announcement -- Huawei did the same back at CES -- but it's pretty clear Alexa is quickly becoming the voice assistant of choice for device makers who would rather avoid the soon-to-be-ubiquitous Google Assistant.

The presentation was light on the really juicy Alexa details, but we wonder if the 5th-generation Moto G Plus -- which was also officially unveiled today -- will be the first Moto device to get the Amazon treatment. (The Moto G5 isn't coming to the US and is therefore an unlikely choice.)

Click here to catch up on the latest news from MWC 2017.