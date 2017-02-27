Connected teddy bears leaked kids' voices online

Info security expert Niall Merrigan found evidence that the databases were compromised. Intruders copied the databases, deleted the originals and demanded a payment in bitcoin to get the data back. Given that the databases appeared to be completely gone by January 13th, it doesn't appear that Spiral gave into or acknowledged the demands.

As for Spiral's response? There is none, and might never be. Microsoft's Troy Hunt and others have tried reaching out to Spiral multiple times to no avail, and the company doesn't appear to have notified customers despite obvious signs that something was amiss. From all indications, the company is on life support or dead: its social media accounts have been silent for months, and its stock price is near worthless.

We've asked security experts for added insight. However, between this and revelations for other products, it's already clear that connected toy makers are walking on glass when they decide to put kids' communications online. Even if a company doesn't do anything shady, such as passing the info along to irresponsible third-parties, it can only take a slip-up to expose extremely sensitive messages to the world. And that's assuming skilled hackers don't find it first, or that the company doesn't go belly-up without a firm plan to erase stored data. This doesn't mean that companies should abandon internet-capable toys altogether, but they need both weigh the merits of storing any info online and take very, very through precautions to make sure that incidents like this can't happen.