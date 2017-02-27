On Facebook, love reactions triumph over hate

Ever since Facebook introduced reactions a year ago, there's been a lingering question: which reactions rule? At last, we know... although you can probably guess the answer. Facebook tells Select All that "love" dominated the 300 billion reactions from the past year -- more than half of them were hearts. That's not completely surprising (how many people do you know who use it for just about everything positive?), but it's good news for those worried that "angry" and "sad" might have prevailed in a mostly lousy 2016.