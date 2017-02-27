A first look at Gear VR's motion controller

The basic controls on Gear VR aren't all that different from Daydream VR: a trigger button on the rear, circular clickable touchpad, volume, back and home buttons. There's a kink in the controller body that makes it feel comfortable to grip and play with. As Oculus puts it in its press release the controller "lets you select, grab, take aim, and fire" and that's likely to be the real benefit for this new headset compared to previous Gear VR hardware. The controller offers a far more comfortable (and we suspect; responsive) way to play and interact with VR content -- now we just have to see what shape that content takes.

70 projects are apparently already in the works, and existing Gear VR wares will also play fine with the controller. For mobile VR fans, it'll offers some proof that entry-level virtual reality still has a future ahead of itself.

