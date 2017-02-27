We're live from GDC 2017 in San Francisco!

Independent game development is now a mainstream endeavor, with studios large and small breaking free of traditional publishing tracks to bootstrap (or crowdfund) their dreams. GDC is the home of the Independent Games Festival Awards and the Game Developers Choice Awards, where the most important and engaging games of the past year are given their dues. We'll be live backstage with the winners from both awards shows.

Naturally, we'll play some games along the way, as well as attend keynotes and panels that are happening throughout the week. Stay tuned so you don't miss any of the action.