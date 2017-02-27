We're live from GDC 2017 in San Francisco!

The 2017 Game Developers Conference is happening this week in San Francisco, and we're here to keep you up to date on all the latest news from the event. Like last year, companies such as HTC and Oculus will probably share new virtual reality developments, while augmented reality may also be a major topic of discussion at GDC.
Independent game development is now a mainstream endeavor, with studios large and small breaking free of traditional publishing tracks to bootstrap (or crowdfund) their dreams. GDC is the home of the Independent Games Festival Awards and the Game Developers Choice Awards, where the most important and engaging games of the past year are given their dues. We'll be live backstage with the winners from both awards shows.
Naturally, we'll play some games along the way, as well as attend keynotes and panels that are happening throughout the week. Stay tuned so you don't miss any of the action.