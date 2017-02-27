Porsche Design reveals a Windows 2-in-1 convertible

Porsche Design had another Mobile World Congress revelation besides a limited edition version of Huawei's Watch 2. The design group has also announced a laptop-tablet convertible and detachable hybrid of its own called Book One, which looks like it was designed to rival Microsoft's Surface Book. It runs on Windows 10 Pro and is loaded with all the feature's you'd expect on a Windows hybrid: it has Cortana and facial recognition through Windows Hello. Plus, you can take notes and draw all over the tablet's touchscreen using Windows Ink.
Its other specs and hardware might look familiar, because they're very similar to Surface Book's. The device's 13.3-inch display has a 3,200 x 1,800 pixel resolution, it runs on an Intel Core i7 processor, has 512GB of storage, 16 GB of RAM, two USB-C and two USB 3.0 ports. Even its pricing is pretty similar: at $2,495, it's just $100 more expensive than the cheapest configuration of Microsoft's Surface Book. Porsche Design's 2-in-1 will be available in the US, Canada and 15 other countries across Europe and Asia starting in April 2017.
Click here to catch up on the latest news from MWC 2017.