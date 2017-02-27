Porsche Design reveals a Windows 2-in-1 convertible

Its other specs and hardware might look familiar, because they're very similar to Surface Book's. The device's 13.3-inch display has a 3,200 x 1,800 pixel resolution, it runs on an Intel Core i7 processor, has 512GB of storage, 16 GB of RAM, two USB-C and two USB 3.0 ports. Even its pricing is pretty similar: at $2,495, it's just $100 more expensive than the cheapest configuration of Microsoft's Surface Book. Porsche Design's 2-in-1 will be available in the US, Canada and 15 other countries across Europe and Asia starting in April 2017.

