Visit NASA's newly discovered planets in 'Elite: Dangerous'

This second beta is due sometime within the next few weeks, but the first (which should be available now) is still a big deal. It adds multi-crew support, giving you the chance to man a turret or fighter aboard a friend's ship. There's also a dramatic overhaul to the camera system (including new tools and piloting from external camera views) that should lead to more cinematic fan videos, and an avatar creator gives you a virtual persona in the game. The only catch is that you'll have to be on Windows to get an early peek -- none of the betas will be available on Mac or Xbox One.