Uber's SVP of engineering resigns amid allegations of sexual harassment

Although Singhal disputed those allegations with Google's head of HR, as well as CEO Sundar Pichai, the company's own internal investigation reportedly found them to be "credible." According to Recode's sources, Singhal was on the verge of getting fired when he decided to resign on his own, but he still received a warm farewell party and posted a heartfelt goodbye on Google Plus. But having a prominent exec with sexual harassment accusations lodged against him is obviously not a good thing for Uber, which is currently in the middle of a very public credibility crisis and dealing with its own accusations of systemic internal sexism. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick personally asked Singhal's resignation on Monday morning.