Image credit: Engadget
What's on TV: 'Horizon Zero Dawn,' 'Moonlight'

Also: Nintendo Switch, 'Annedroids' on Amazon Prime and 'Jurassic Park 1 - 3' on Netflix.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
22m ago in Art
Engadget

This week's big premieres are Horizon Zero Dawn on the PS4, and Nintendo's Switch console. If you're not pulled in by open-world charms or Joycons, then remember Planet Earth II is continuing on BBC America, and this week we're visiting the jungles. You can snag Academy Award Best Picture winner Moonlight on Blu-ray or video on-demand, while Amazon Prime instroduces season four of Annedroids.

There aren't any big Netflix original premieres this week, but you should know that after tomorrow Clueless is going away, as well as the Jaws movies and the TV series Survivors, while the Jurassic Park flicks (1 - 3) are rotating on to the service. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games & Streaming

  • Moonlight
  • Fences (VOD)
  • Allied (4K)
  • The Raid Collection
  • Ape 3D
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4)
  • Valhalla Hills: Definitive Edition (PS4, Xbox One)
  • The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing Extended Edition (PS4)
  • Ghost Blade HD (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • A King's Tale: Final Fantasy XV (PS4, Xbox One)
  • WRC 6 (PS4, PC)
  • Dying: Reborn (PS4 / PSVR)
  • ACA NeoGeo Nam-1975 (PS4)
  • The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series - A New Frontier (retail - PS4 / Xbox One)
  • (all Switch launch games), (March 3rd)

Monday

  • The Voice (season premiere), NBC, 8PM
  • 24: Legacy, Fox, 8PM
  • The Bachelor, ABC, 8PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 8PM
  • Shadowhunters, Freeform, 8PM
  • Beyond (season finale), Freefom, 9PM
  • Africa's Great Civilizations (series premiere), PBC, 9PM
  • The Breaks, VH1, 9PM
  • Superior Donuts, CBS, 9PM
  • When We Rise (series premiere), ABC, 9PM
  • Cold Case Files (series premiere), A&E, 9PM
  • Jane the Virgin, CW, 9PM
  • APB, Fox, 9PM
  • 2 Broke Girls, Fox, 9:30PM
  • Chris Webber's Full Court Pranks (series premiere), TruTV, 10PM
  • Bates Motel, A&E, 10PM
  • Tickled, HBO, 10PM
  • Scorpion, CBS, 10PM
  • Taken (series premiere), NBC, 10PM
  • Humans, AMC, 10PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM

Tuesday

  • Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes, Netflix, 3AM
  • The Mindy Project, Hulu, 3AM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8PM
  • The Flash, CW, 8PM
  • The Fosters, Freeform, 8PM
  • New Girl, Fox, 8PM
  • Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8PM
  • The Game of Dating, TV One, 8PM
  • WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
  • The Real O'Neals, ABC, 8:30PM
  • The Mick, Fox, 8:30PM
  • Africa's Great Civilizations, PBS, 9PM
  • Presidential Address to Congress, ABC/NBC/CBS/Fox/CNN, 9PM
  • The Challenge, MTV, 9PM
  • Switched at Birth, Freeform, 9PM
  • Face Off, Syfy, 9PM
  • Outsiders, WGN, 9PM
  • The Detour, TBS, 10PM
  • Stranded with a Million Dollars, MTV, 10PM
  • Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10PM
  • Imposters, Bravo, 10PM
  • Teachers, TV Land, 10PM
  • Taboo (season finale), FX, 10PM
  • Killing Fields Discovery, 10PM
  • Detroiters, Comedy Central, 10:30PM
  • Throwing Shade, TV Land, 10:30PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM

Wednesday

  • National Treasure (S1), Hulu, 3AM
  • The Path, Hulu, 3AM
  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 8PM
  • Arrow, CW, 8PM
  • Hunted (season finale), CBS, 8PM
  • Catfish (season premiere), MTV, 8PM
  • Speechless, ABC, 8:30PM
  • Modern Family, ABC, 8:30PM
  • Africa's Great Civilizations (season finale), PBS, 9PM
  • Chicago PD, NBC, 9PM
  • The 100, CW, 9PM
  • Are You the One?, MTV, 9PM
  • The Magicians, Syfy, 9PM
  • Nova, PBS, 9PM
  • Star, Fox, 9PM
  • Major Crimes, TNT, 9PM
  • Chicago Justice (series premiere), NBC, 10PM
  • Doubt, CBS, 10PM
  • The Expanse, Syfy, 10PM
  • Legion, FX, 10PM
  • The Quad, BET, 10PM
  • Suits (season finale), USA, 10PM
  • Time: The Kalief Browder Story (series premiere), Spike TV, 10PM
  • Workaholics, Comedy Central, 10PM
  • It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10PM
  • Man Seeking Woman, FXX, 10:30PM
  • Jeff & Some Aliens, Comedy Central, 10:30PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM

Thursday

  • Supernatural, CW, 8PM
  • When We Rise, ABC, 8PM
  • The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8PM
  • The Great Indoors, CBS, 8:30PM
  • Powerless, NBC, 8:30PM
  • Riverdale, CW, 9PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 9PM
  • My Kitchen Rules, Fox, 9PM
  • Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30PM
  • The Blacklist: Redemption, NBC, 10PM
  • Lip Sync Battle, Spike TV, 10PM
  • Baskets, FX, 10PM
  • Colony, USA, 10PM
  • The Blacklist, NBC, 10PM
  • Portlandia, IFC, 10PM
  • Nirvanna the Band the Show, Viceland, 10PM
  • Training Day, CBS, 10PM
  • Nightwatch, A&E, 10PM
  • People Just Do Nothing, Viceland, 10:30PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM

Friday

  • Annedroids (S4) Amazon Prime, 3AM
  • The Vampire Diaries, CW, 8PM
  • Grimm, NBC, 8PM
  • Macgyver, CBS, 8PM
  • Shark Tank, ABC, 8PM
  • Rosewood, Fox, 8PM
  • Reign, CW, 9PM
  • Rise, Viceland, 9PM
  • When We Rise (season finale), ABC, 9PM
  • Emerald City (season finale), NBC, 9PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9PM
  • Sleepy Hollow, Fox, 9PM
  • Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom, Showtime, 8:30PM
  • Vice, HBO, 11PM
  • The Wheel (season finale), Discovery, 10PM

Saturday

  • Custody, Lifetime, 8PM
  • Ransom, CBS, 8PM
  • Showtime Championship Boxing, CBS, 9PM
  • Planet Earth II: Jungles, BBC America, 9PM
  • Saturday Night Live: Octavia Spencer / Father John Misty, NBC, 11:30PM

Sunday

  • The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 8PM
  • Once Upon a Time (spring premiere), ABC, 8PM
  • Mercy Street (season finale), PBS, 8PM
  • The 2017 iHeartRadio Awards, TBSTNT/TruTV, 8PM
  • The Missing, Starz, 8PM
  • Making History (series premiere), Fox, 8:30PM
  • Time After Time (series premiere), ABC< 9PM
  • Victoria (season finale), PBS, 9PM
  • Big Little Lies, HBO, 9PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9PM
  • The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 9PM
  • The Walking Dead, AMC, 9PM
  • Black Sails, Starz, 9PM
  • Homeland, Showtime, 9PM
  • Feud: Bette and Joan (series premiere), FX, 10PM
  • Shades of Blue (season premiere), NBC, 10PM
  • Billions, Showtime, 10PM
  • Trapped, Viceland, 10PM
  • Girls, HBO, 10PM
  • Talking Dead, AMC, 10PM
  • Crashing, HBO, 10:30PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11PM

