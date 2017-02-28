Games like 'Augmented Empire' are why Gear VR needs a controller

The new Gear VR's included motion controller is more than just Samsung's answer to Google Daydream, it's a piece that's been missing from Oculus' mobile VR platform -- and nothing makes that more apparent then a game like Augmented Empire. It's a tactical RPG akin to games like XCOM: Enemy Unknown, and tasks the player with leading a soldier through a series of story-driven battles played on a grid. Well, technically, in Augmented Empire the battles are played on a very meta augmented reality hologram platform within the virtual reality experience, but the net result is still a top-down tactical battle game that needs the player to input a lot of commands. The Gear VR is terrible at that.

It's not that the experience isn't passable -- using the center of the player's vision as a cursor and "clicking" by rapping the side of the headset is a tried and true Gear VR control setup -- but holding up your arm for extended periods of time gets old quick. By the end of my moderately short demo, I was already tired of it. Even just having a handheld button to replace the arm-extending tap would improve the experience by a wide margin.

Fortunately, it's coming. Augmented Empire's developer told me they were excited about the new Gear VR controller, agreeing that the game is at its best with a proper input device. Unfortunately, that wasn't an experience I was able to have: despite announcing the new Gear VR and controller that morning, the new hardware wasn't on demo at Oculus' GDC showcase.

Still, it's a promising development for Samsung's mobile VR kit, and not just because it will make games like Augmented Empire better. If Oculus Connect 3 taught us anything, it's that motion controls are a game changer in VR -- a seemingly small, but significant tweak that makes even the most basic VR experiences feel more immersive. Bringing a simplified version of that to mobile VR is welcome, and frankly, long overdue.

