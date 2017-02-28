Google Home is coming to the UK this spring

Details are scarce right now but Rick Osterloh, Google's SVP of Hardware, told BBC reporter Rory Cellan-Jones that he believes the Home's "AI skills and vast data" will give it the edge over its rival. The Echo has been on sale in the UK since September 2016 and has already gained support from various local apps and services, which may put it slightly ahead of Google's offering at launch.

As for release date and price, Google will provide more information in the near future. Given the weakness of the pound, don't be surprised if the Home sticks pretty close to its $129 price tag in the US.