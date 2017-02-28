Show More Results

Oculus shows off upcoming VR titles at GDC 2017

They run the gamut from first-person shooters to tabletop real-time strategy games.

Nicole Lee, @nicole
9m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

    It's the start of the 2017 Game Developers Conference and, as you might expect, it's an event where VR is likely to take center stage. Kicking it all off is Oculus, which not only announced a new Gear VR plus a new controller this weekend, it also showed off a slew of new games at a special pre-GDC event. From rocking out on a virtual stage to pitting armies against each other in a tabletop strategy game, there's no shortage of variety in Oculus' upcoming library. Check out some of these titles in our video above.

    Click here to catch up on the latest news from GDC 2017!

    In this article: facebook, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, gdc, gdc2017, oculus, personal computing, personalcomputing, wearables
    By Nicole Lee @nicole
    Raised in the tropics of Malaysia, Nicole Lee arrived in the United States in search of love, happiness, and ubiquitous broadband. That last one is still a dream, but two out of three isn't bad. Her love for words and technology reached a fever pitch in San Francisco, where she learned you could make a living writing about gadgets, video games, and the internet. Truly, a dream come true. Other interests include baseball, coffee, cooking and chasing after her precocious little cat.
    0 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save
    Comments
    Sign In

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext file