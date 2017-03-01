Foursquare lets other apps use its core location tech

A handful of companies have already been testing Pilgrim in their apps, including Capital One (whose Wallet app uses it for smarter notifications), SnipSnap (location-aware coupon alerts) and TouchTunes (jukebox control at bars).

It's no secret as to why Foursquare is flinging the doors wide open: this is another big chance to make money from all that valuable location data. If app makers can not only access a treasure trove of place info but have their app automatically do something with it, they'll be that much more likely sign up for a license. Still, we're not about to knock this move when it'll likely lead to a wave of location-savvy apps.