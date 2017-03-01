Google unveils 'Meet,' a Hangouts app for businesses

Google said last year that it would "increasingly focus" Hangouts for businesses, but it wasn't clear exactly how. We can now see that there's a few key changes from the current app, though. It supports HD video meetings with up to 30 members rather than 10, lets you dial in to meetings (for enterprise customers only) and join with a single click. G Suite users also get integration with Gmail and Calendar, making it easy to convert a Hangout conversation into a meeting, possibly using the Google Assistant.

Google recently killed its Hangouts API and said that consumer apps that use it won't work after April 25th. The search giant said last year that it wouldn't abandon Hangouts, but it's not clear if it'll allow consumers to keep using it or push them over to Duo.

To make the product more professional for business users, it recently acquired Sweden's Lime Audio to improve call quality, particularly on wonky connections. As with recent moves by Facebook and Microsoft, it will likely integrate its Google Assistant bot into the program to help you schedule appointments, exchange contacts and more.