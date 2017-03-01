Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: GDCA
save
Save
share

Watch the 2017 Game Developers Choice Awards right here!

The Independent Games Festival Awards are also happening tonight.
Edgar Alvarez, @abcdedgar
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
204 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
GDCA

They may not be on the same scale as the Oscars, but the Game Developers Choice Awards and Independent Games Festival Awards are happening tonight in San Francisco. The events are going to be hosted by Double Fine CEO Tim Schaefer and Tacoma Games' Nina Freeman, respectively, in an evening where the best AAA and indie developers will be recognized for their work. Will Super Mario Run win the award for Best Mobile/Handheld Game? Tune in to find out at 6:30PM PT/9:30PM ET; there's a livestream below, otherwise you can go to the GDC's Twitch or YouTube page.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file