Pizza Hut's smart shoes will order a pie for you

Pizza Hut is no stranger to using tech as a promo tool, but its latest may be particularly appealing if you're looking for new footwear. It just unveiled a pair of Bluetooth shoes, Pie Tops (yes, we know), that order a large pizza for you at the press of a button on the tongue -- think of them as Reebok Pumps that fill you up instead. As you might guess, there's a mobile app to both set your order defaults and change the button push requirements. You don't have to worry that you'll accidentally order a Super Supreme while you're out playing basketball.
Like most of the company's publicity grabs, you won't get to buy these yourself. However, Pizza Hut tells us that there will be a "handful" released to the public at some point in the future. Will these be as coveted as the latest pair of Yeezys? Almost certainly not, but it's safe to say that you'll be the only kid on the block whose hi-tops can order dinner.