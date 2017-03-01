Pizza Hut's smart shoes will order a pie for you

Pizza Hut is no stranger to using tech as a promo tool, but its latest may be particularly appealing if you're looking for new footwear. It just unveiled a pair of Bluetooth shoes, Pie Tops (yes, we know), that order a large pizza for you at the press of a button on the tongue -- think of them as Reebok Pumps that fill you up instead. As you might guess, there's a mobile app to both set your order defaults and change the button push requirements. You don't have to worry that you'll accidentally order a Super Supreme while you're out playing basketball.