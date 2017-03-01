Prisma lets you create your own photo filters

There's an upgrade even if you're in no rush to customize your snapshots. Prisma is launching a filter store in both its Android and iOS apps to greatly expand the number of styles on offer. All of the visuals in the store will be free, the company says. This is more about picking the exact filters you want, and making it easy for the company to add new filters without forcing them down everyone's throats. Prisma will add styles every week to start, but the eventual goal is to add them on a daily basis. Ultimately, you'll see user reviews and sharing as well.

The combined features suggest that Prisma might have found an important hook to keep you coming back. While the AI-guided filters are still its cornerstone, the custom filters and store promise constant novelty -- there will always be an incentive to come back, even if it's just to experiment with a style you'll only use once.