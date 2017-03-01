Prisma lets you create your own photo filters

If you like to use filters in photo apps, you've probably had that moment where the available filters weren't quite what you were looking for. Wouldn't it be nice if you could craft your own? Prisma thinks so. It's updating its service with an option to create your own styles -- specifically, you're training the machine learning system to generate what you want. It's not the same as making a filter in-app, but it could go a long way toward giving your photos a personal touch.
There's an upgrade even if you're in no rush to customize your snapshots. Prisma is launching a filter store in both its Android and iOS apps to greatly expand the number of styles on offer. All of the visuals in the store will be free, the company says. This is more about picking the exact filters you want, and making it easy for the company to add new filters without forcing them down everyone's throats. Prisma will add styles every week to start, but the eventual goal is to add them on a daily basis. Ultimately, you'll see user reviews and sharing as well.
The combined features suggest that Prisma might have found an important hook to keep you coming back. While the AI-guided filters are still its cornerstone, the custom filters and store promise constant novelty -- there will always be an incentive to come back, even if it's just to experiment with a style you'll only use once.