An army drone flew 600 miles astray then crashed into a tree

While the story doesn't sound that odd on the surface, the $1.5 million unmanned drone's range is meant to be limited to within 77 miles of its C-band line-of-sight data link. With the rogue RQ-7 traveling over 8 times that distance, investigators are still struggling to explain its incredible journey. Data recovered from the free-spirited drone showed it reached an altitude of 12,000 feet, enabling it to soar over the Rocky Mountains.

Like most drones, the military's are equipped with a failsafe, meaning that in the case of an error they fly back to their operators. Yet, for whatever reason, this little RQ-7 didn't.