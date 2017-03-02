Show More Results

Gmail now lets you receive 50MB attachments

You'll still only be able to send 25MB.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
34m ago in Internet
"Sending and receiving attachments is an important part of email exchanges," quoth the announcement on the official Google blog. The only downside is that the search engine is quite heavy-handed with attachment sizes, capping both incoming and outgoing messages at 25MB. At least, that was the case since, from today, Gmail now allows you to receive mails with attachments up to 50MB in size.

Unfortunately, sending mails remain capped at the same limit as before, with larger files only transmissible via Google Drive. The fact that the company has altered the size at all means that, hopefully, the rules will be relaxed even further in the future. Then again, it may also be a clever way to fill up your inbox space even faster as a nice lever to get you to pay for extra storage.

