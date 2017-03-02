News site deters comment rants by making you take a quiz

The quiz is experimental, and is only showing up on certain stories from NRK's technology section (namely those with sensitive topics, like surveillance). If successful, though, they could become ubiquitous.

It's trivial to circumvent the quiz (there's already a script that does it), but that's not really a concern. If you're tech-savvy enough to load a script or modify code, you're probably not going to rage in the comments as it is. This is more about raising the bar so that only those who really, truly want to participate in a healthy discussion will get through. It won't completely deter trolls, but it could prevent otherwise reasonable people from saying something they'll regret.