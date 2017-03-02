Tech titans back transgender student's Supreme Court case

Grimm filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against his school board after they revoked his access to the boy's bathroom in his high school in Virginia. A lower court ordered the board to allow him to use the boy's restroom while the case was ongoing, but the Supreme Court stayed the order by request of the school board. Now the case is slated to be heard in the country's highest court on March 28th.

Some of the companies that signed the brief also spoke out against the Trump administration's decision to roll back the rule that allowed transgender students to use whatever bathroom they want. Their participation didn't come out of left field and certainly makes Google's and Facebook's absence all the more noticeable.

Here's the complete list of companies backing Grimm's case: