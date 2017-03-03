Google Photos automatically fixes your pictures' white balance

Google Photos is one of the more hidden jewels of the company's software family -- especially if you snagged a Pixel phone and unlimited storage. A way of storing all your photos online (and making them delightfully searchable thanks to machine learning), the service is getting smarter, yet again. The latest addition to auto-correcting exposure and color saturation is white balance. Select a 'look' when editing photos through the web or on the Android app, and Google's magic will ensure your whites are naturally whiter, whether that means removing some yellow or adjusting the blues. (That's what we mean by white balance. See scientific corgi example above.) For those that like to be in control, you can still tweak the balance manually with some sliding controls in the Color subsection, under Warmth and Tint.