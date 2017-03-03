Show More Results

Image credit: Rick Madonik via Getty Images
Yelp will help you find a gender-neutral bathroom

You'll be able to search for gender-neutral bathrooms in the near future.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Rick Madonik via Getty Images

Yelp has announced that it will enable people to find gender-neutral restrooms when they're out and about. The company will add a feature to its desktop and mobile versions highlighting which businesses offer them. In addition, users will soon be able to directly search for businesses that offer gender-neutral bathrooms. The definition of which is a lavatory that's available to anyone, regardless of gender, and has a locking, single stall.

