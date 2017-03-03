Yelp will help you find a gender-neutral bathroom

We've said this before, and I guess we've got to say it again. We don't care which bathroom you use, so long as you wash your hands. — Philly Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) February 23, 2017

Like so many features of Yelp, the company will ask businesses to update their data to include such information and ask users to review those facilities. The issue of bathroom use by members of the LGBT community has become a hot topic after the White House rolled back protections for transgender people. Yelp has also co-signed an amicus brief in support of student Gavin Grimm's pending Supreme Court case, who was blocked from using the male bathrooms in his high school.