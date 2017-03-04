NASA prevents probe's collision with Martian moon Phobos

NASA's MAVEN spacecraft and Phobos would have arrived at an intersection in their orbits within seven seconds of each other on March 6th. Phobos is the larger of the two Martian moons, and MAVEN would most likely crash into it if the space agency left it on its own. Thankfully, the mission's scientists have been keeping a close eye on all the celestial bodies that cross the spacecraft's path. They were able to predict the scenario in advance and were able to perform the spacecraft's first collision avoidance maneuver to prevent the disaster from happening.