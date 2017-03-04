Show More Results

Watch the first 10 minutes of Fullbright's 'Tacoma'

The follow-up to 'Gone Home' is seriously spacey.

Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
25m ago in AV
Comments
117 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

    Tacoma feels a lot like its predecessor, Gone Home, even though its environments couldn't be more different. Rather than leading players on an emotional journey through an abandoned family home, Tacoma places players on an abandoned space station.

    The feeling of familiarity comes from the game's design and mechanics: Players are encouraged to explore all the nooks, crannies, notes and recordings scattered around the station, while the layout of the winding metal hallways and air locks quietly guides them through a mysterious, dangerous storyline.

    Gallery: 'Tacoma' from Fullbright | 6 Photos

    6

    In Tacoma, players attempt to figure out what went wrong on the space station -- something clearly did, as the holographic recordings of the missing crew demonstrate. Something (or someone) has corrupted the AI system, ODIN, making the recordings glitch out at inopportune moments. In the first 10 minutes, the crew members themselves, represented as brightly colored holograms, have to deal with an emergency situation that threatens their lives.

    It's highly probable that things head downhill from there.

    The cosmic mystery that is Tacoma will hit Xbox One, PC, Mac and Linux in the spring. For now, enjoy the first few minutes of the game, complete with player commentary, straight out of this week's Game Developers Conference.

    Click here to catch up on the latest news from GDC 2017!

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext file