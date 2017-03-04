Watch the first 10 minutes of Fullbright's 'Tacoma'

In Tacoma, players attempt to figure out what went wrong on the space station -- something clearly did, as the holographic recordings of the missing crew demonstrate. Something (or someone) has corrupted the AI system, ODIN, making the recordings glitch out at inopportune moments. In the first 10 minutes, the crew members themselves, represented as brightly colored holograms, have to deal with an emergency situation that threatens their lives.

It's highly probable that things head downhill from there.

The cosmic mystery that is Tacoma will hit Xbox One, PC, Mac and Linux in the spring. For now, enjoy the first few minutes of the game, complete with player commentary, straight out of this week's Game Developers Conference.

