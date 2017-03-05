Lithium-ion creator helped develop a better battery technology

The team's technology uses glass electrolytes instead of liquid like lithium-ion does. By using solid glass, the new battery won't form dendrites -- whisker-like pieces of lithium that usually form in liquid electrolytes. They're the reason lithium-ion batteries have the tendency to short circuit and explode or start a fire.

The glass electrolytes also make it possible for the battery to operate in subzero degree (up to around -20 degrees Celsius or -4 degrees Fahrenheit) weather. And since their use means the creators replaced lithium with low-cost sodium, the batteries can be manufactured with earth-friendly materials. Someday, the new technology could make EVs more common and change the way we use our gadgets. For now, Goodenough and his team are looking to pair up with battery makers who can test their creation in electric vehicles and energy storage devices.