Nintendo Switch game saves can't transfer between systems

It's not just your Nintendo Account that latches on to one Switch at a time -- your game saves are stuck, too. Nintendo has quietly posted word that saves are stored exclusively to the console's built-in storage, so you can't just transfer your progress to another system like you could (however awkwardly) with the Wii U or 3DS. If you're determined to complete Legend of Zelda, you'll have to finish it on the system where you started.
Will this change? The answer is a resounding "maybe." Nintendo confirmed to Kotaku that you can't transfer saves "at this time," which leaves the door open to an upgrade but is far from a guarantee. Either way, this isn't very thrilling news if you're coming from virtually any other console... particularly a PS4 or Xbox One, where cloud saves are within easy reach.