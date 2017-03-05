Tesla opens 'Project Loveday' contest for fan-made ads

Thank you for the lovely letter. That sounds like a great idea. We'll do it! https://t.co/ss2WmkOGyk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2017

The contest is open through May 8th, so you have some time to figure out your pitch, however before diving into the production you may want to check the prize list. Matching Bria's suggestion in her original letter, the top 10 submissions can expect to be featured on the company's social media channels. The Grand Prize winner will get a trip to an unspecified Tesla Product launch in the future and...that appears to be it.

There were hints this could happen, however, as last year Musk said: " I think I could see us doing advertising where that advertising is interesting, entertaining, and people don't regret seeing it." Apparently, Project Loveday fits the bill, and considering the rewards it's probably even cheaper than juicing up the customer referral plan.

Just discovered a great Tesla ad made by 2 recent college grads. I love it! http://t.co/20dPRD9yrJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2014

Given that these are videos people were already making, it doesn't seem like Tesla will need to do much more to drum up interest. Still, unless there's a surprise twist then makers shouldn't expect a free Model 3 (or P100D) coming their way. This work is going to have to be done for love/exposure -- those interested should check out the official rules and entry form.