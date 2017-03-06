Amazon Echo can add to your Office 365 calendar

Amazon's Echo speakers and other Alexa devices can already control your Outlook.com calendar, but what about your schedule at work? You're covered there, too. Alexa now supports Office 365's calendar functions, giving you a hands-free way of checking on your next meeting or scheduling that all-important business lunch. This won't see too much use right away when most offices aren't exactly teeming with Echo speakers. However, that's likely part of the point -- this gives the corporate crowd an excuse to bring the Echo into the workplace, even if it's just in private offices (open spaces will likely require multi-voice support).